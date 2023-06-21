Severe storm risk tonight following another day of extreme heat

The weakening ridge overhead and a dryline in West Texas will lead to the potential for a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest tonight. There is still uncertainty regarding how far east the storms will continue. If storms are able to move into our area, severe weather will be possible. The primary hazards will be damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

High pressure shifts just enough to the west to allow for more storms and showers to move into our area for the next few afternoon/evenings. The excessive heat warning likely changes to a heat advisory, but it’ll still be dangerous for long periods of time outdoors. Thursday’s storm chance all depends on how tonight shapes up -- most of the rain looks to clear the area by lunchtime tomorrow but there are some indications we might see another wave of rain Thursday evening. TBD on Thursday’s afternoon risk in tomorrow’s discussion. Friday we are still on the outer band of the summertime high but over the weekend, the center starts to move more on top on Texas and that will turn off rain chances and send temperatures over 100 for a majority of next week.

Unfortunately, the traditional summertime heat dome of high pressure is set to migrate in from the west and plant itself directly overhead across Texas. This is going to send our temperatures higher than they’ve been with multiple days of highs between 100° and 106° next week, but there will be marked humidity drop. If you’re a seasoned Central Texan, you know the type of heat that’s on the way. If this is your first summer here, it’ll physically be hotter outside, but the choking humidity of recent won’t be around and the heat index should stay within about 5° of the actual temperature. For context, the heat index recently has been between 10° and 25° higher than the actual temperature.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is slowly strengthening but is expected to dissipate in the Caribbean this weekend before posing any threat to the United States. There are two other areas behind Bret that we are monitoring for future development.

