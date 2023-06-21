Temple High School BBQ Pitmasters Team places second in National High School BBQ Championship

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple High School BBQ Pitmasters Team has won an individual category grand champion and finished in second place overall at the National High School BBQ Association’s National Championships.

The National Championship, known as “The Slab”, was held on Monday in Hutto and awards were announced at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock on June 20.

The Temple HS team is coached by Temple alum Joe Medrano and his wife, Allison.

The five-person team is made up of seniors William Hardin, Erandy Perez and Anthony Rangel, junior Jordan Magana and sophomore Reece Medrano. Each team member is responsible for a specific food item that must be turned in on a very specific timeline during each competition.

“There have not been many times in my life that I have been that excited and if I never win another cook-off myself, I am good with that, my heart is full,” Joe Medrano said. “For those kids to go out and do what they did, I just don’t have the words for it. It is so difficult to do what they did, and I am not sure they realize the magnitude of what they have accomplished. I just love them all and they have made me so proud and made Temple so proud.”

“It feels amazing and to be honest it feels like a dream,” Perez said. “I am so proud to be a part of this team and I never thought we would finish second in nationals. I had a good cry when I got home last night as it is really starting to sink in about what we have done. This whole experience has been amazing, and I just love this team so much.”

The team held its first meeting last fall with a group of 25 interested students before that group dropped to the current five-person team before the Pitmasters competed in their first cook-off in December.

“These kids are special and have accomplished so much, but we are just getting started,” Medrano said. “I want to win the whole thing and my goal for next year is to win a state championship and win a national championship and we are just getting warmed up.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.