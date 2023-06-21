Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple High School BBQ Pitmasters Team places second in National High School BBQ Championship

(left to right): Allison Medrano – Coach, William Hardin, Jordan Magana, Erandy Perez, Reece...
(left to right): Allison Medrano – Coach, William Hardin, Jordan Magana, Erandy Perez, Reece Medrano, Anthony Rangel, Joe Medrano – Coach, Margaret Fyffe – Staff Sponsor, Dr. Bobby Ott – Superintendent of Temple Schools(Temple ISD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple High School BBQ Pitmasters Team has won an individual category grand champion and finished in second place overall at the National High School BBQ Association’s National Championships.

The National Championship, known as “The Slab”, was held on Monday in Hutto and awards were announced at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock on June 20.

The Temple HS team is coached by Temple alum Joe Medrano and his wife, Allison.

The five-person team is made up of seniors William Hardin, Erandy Perez and Anthony Rangel, junior Jordan Magana and sophomore Reece Medrano. Each team member is responsible for a specific food item that must be turned in on a very specific timeline during each competition.

“There have not been many times in my life that I have been that excited and if I never win another cook-off myself, I am good with that, my heart is full,” Joe Medrano said. “For those kids to go out and do what they did, I just don’t have the words for it. It is so difficult to do what they did, and I am not sure they realize the magnitude of what they have accomplished. I just love them all and they have made me so proud and made Temple so proud.”

“It feels amazing and to be honest it feels like a dream,” Perez said. “I am so proud to be a part of this team and I never thought we would finish second in nationals. I had a good cry when I got home last night as it is really starting to sink in about what we have done. This whole experience has been amazing, and I just love this team so much.”

The team held its first meeting last fall with a group of 25 interested students before that group dropped to the current five-person team before the Pitmasters competed in their first cook-off in December.

“These kids are special and have accomplished so much, but we are just getting started,” Medrano said. “I want to win the whole thing and my goal for next year is to win a state championship and win a national championship and we are just getting warmed up.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White reports a handful of patients with heat-related illnesses since start of heat advisory
KWTXTRA Evening Update: 6.20.23 (TX property tax relief progress, heat-related lineman death, storm recovery)
Ramon Roque
Accused child rapist wanted in North Texas captured in Bosque County
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use