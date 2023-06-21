Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas firefighters meet baby they helped deliver in a parking lot

Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and...
Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and Miranda Huntley, the woman they helped deliver the baby of in a parking lot earlier this month.(Lake Worth Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and Miranda Huntley, the woman whom they helped during childbirth in a parking lot earlier this month.

On June 19, 2023, the City of Lake Worth Fire Department got the chance to reunite with Huntley and her newborn son, Issac.

Each person involved on the scene received a Stork award and got the chance to hold baby Issac.

“We’ll never be able to express our gratitude enough,” Huntley said in a reply to a Facebook post. “These men and women were amazing and such a blessing as we abruptly welcomed Issac into our world! Thank you all!”

(Lake Worth Fire Department)

Huntley was at home on June 2, 2023, when she began to go into labor. She immediately called a friend and they left for the hospital.

After about 10 minutes of driving, they realized the baby was coming before they could get there. They called 911 and the call-taker, Valerie Ann Carson who has helped deliver over 30 babies over the phone, directed them to the closest parking lot.

Lake Worth Engine 10 and Medstar went to Biggers Funeral Home where they found Huntley in the passenger seat of a car going into labor.

Both teams helped Huntley give birth her son.

Huntley and her son were moved by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White reports handful of patients with heat-related illnesses since start of...
Baylor Scott & White reports treating a handful of patients with heat-related illnesses since start of heat advisory
73-year-old Frank Camargo Jr.
Fort Worth police searching for missing man
Joe Exotic.
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic not on Colorado ballot for president, despite what campaign website claims
File: The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army provides cooling station to public