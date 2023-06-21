Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued by Frito-Lay for a type of Tostitos dip that might contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The food company said the front of the 15 oz. jars containing Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips are correctly labeled as “Tostitos Avocado Salsa,” but the back of the jar is mislabeled with the nutritional information of another product and the allergen milk is not declared on that label.

The recalled dip has a barcode ending in 05597 and an expiration date of Nov. 2 or Nov. 3, 2023 on the jar’s upper rim.

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat the dip, the company said.

The recalled Tostitos dip was distributed nationwide at retail stores and online. Customers would have been able to buy these Tostito dips as early as April 5 of this year.

No allergic reactions to the product have yet been reported, but anyone who may be allergic should not consume the dip and get rid of it immediately.

Frito-Lay said none of its other products have been recalled.

Anyone who may have bought the recalled Tostitos dip is asked to call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Despite the state beginning the eminent domain process, construction is well underway at the...
Freestone County commissioners demand state abandon its plan to use eminent domain to seize Fairfield Lake State Park land
A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT",...
VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the stamp unveiling ceremony in...
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol
FILE
USPS worker collapses, dies on the job in Dallas
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24