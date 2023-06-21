Advertise
USPS worker collapses, dies on the job in Dallas

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - USPS letter carrier Eugene Gates, 66, died on the job in Dallas Tuesday, USPS confirmed to Peyton Yager of Fox 4.

The employee was working in the Lakewood area of Dallas when he died, the postal service further confirmed to WFAA.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed, WFAA reported. A statement from the USPS sent to WFAA, however, states, “Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country.”

KWTX reached out to the postal service for information and received the following statement: “The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Dallas is currently under an excessive heat warning.

