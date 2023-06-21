Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’

A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT", FREMANTLE MEDIA, GETTY IMAGES, "The Price is Right"/Fremantle Media)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A game show contestant got overly excited and managed to injure himself while celebrating his big win.

A contestant named Henry was a winner on “The Price Is Right.”

But little did he know the extra price he’d pay for his enthusiasm as one of his triumphant arm waves dislocated his shoulder.

When it was time to spin the wheel, his wife Alice had to do it for him.

The show posted on Instagram that “He won a trip to Hawaii and the emergency room.”

And he isn’t alone when it comes to contestants injuring themselves on the game show.

Previously, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle and made a trip to the hospital before finishing the show on crutches.

Back when Bob Barker was host, a contestant named Scott took a fall and ended up hurting his knee.

And the show’s current host, Drew Carey, is also seemingly in constant danger of being hugged to death.

Maybe the show should rethink its prices, but maybe the price is right for game show insurance.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
A glimmer of hope: Central Texas boy struck by lightning is now breathing on his own
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Despite the state beginning the eminent domain process, construction is well underway at the...
Freestone County commissioners demand state abandon its plan to use eminent domain to seize Fairfield Lake State Park land
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the stamp unveiling ceremony in...
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol
FILE
USPS worker collapses, dies on the job in Dallas
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24