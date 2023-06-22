10 Things to Do: June 24-25

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for details.

1. Belton 4th of July Celebration

2. DIY Tie-Dye

3. Preschool Story Time

4. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: Fabian Brown

5. Exploring Bellydance

6. Texas Ranger Talks

7. Name That Tune Bingo

8. The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience

9. Free Microchip & Vaccination Event

10. Youth Prom Panic at the Disco

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.