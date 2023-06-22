Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things to Do: June 24-25

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for details.

1. Belton 4th of July Celebration

2. DIY Tie-Dye

3. Preschool Story Time

4. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: Fabian Brown

5. Exploring Bellydance

6. Texas Ranger Talks

7. Name That Tune Bingo

8. The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience

9. Free Microchip & Vaccination Event

10. Youth Prom Panic at the Disco

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Midway 12-year-old softball all-stars won the Little League World series last year as did the...
Road to Little League World Series began for area teams; 2 teams looking to defend world championship
The FBI Emergency Response team is in Hubbard testing new technology in their search for a...
FBI testing new technology in Hubbard with the hope of solving case of girl missing since 2016
KWTX@4: FoxDog in Temple hosts their 1st Annual 'Y'all Means All Pride Fest' Saturday, June 24th - 6.22.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: USDA approves lab-grown chicken, Waco Tours earns Tripadvisor Best of the Best award, and more - 6.22.23