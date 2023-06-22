2 dead following Wednesday night shooting in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway.

College Station police got multiple reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They say life-saving attempts were made, but both victims died at the scene.

Initial investigation shows the two victims, 44-year-old Curtis Dickey and 46-year-old Kelly Adams, had a verbal argument with their neighbor, 64-year-old Charles Johnson, before the shooting.

Johnson was arrested and is charged with two counts of murder.

No other people were injured by the gunfire, and police say there is no danger to the public.

Officers are currently working a shooting investigation in the 1800 block of Potomac and Southwest Pkwy. CID, Crime Scene and PIO have been notified. Media staging is at Parkway Baptist Church on Southwest Pkwy. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WugWUvVi7H — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 22, 2023

