82 year old, stricken with cancer, continues to find purpose by helping children

TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where an 82 year old woman, stricken with cancer gets out of herself, and her pain by helping children celebrate the holidays with crocheted toys.

“For 12 years I gave out a 100 every Christmas. I have a trunk full right now.” , Lindy McWhiter, Be Remarkable Winner.

Lindy McWhiter was born in Germany, but found love, a life, and purpose in America.

Now as she makes her way towards 90 the widower spends a lot of time in pain even with help from steroid shots and constant visits to hospitals and doctors.

“It’s something I enjoyed doing, it took my mind off the pain.”

The act of making these toys, thousands over the last 12-13 years helps Lindy fight her physical pain. Even in her eighties she doesn’t plan on stopping, anytime soon.

“I tell myself, as long as God gives me the means to do it I’m not going to charge for it.”

And thanks to the folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers she won’t have to come out of pocket any time soon.

“You’re going through and you’re pushing through to go above and beyond for all these kids and crocheting and we want to recognize that because we think that what you’re doing is 100% remarkable and we want to donate to your cause and so we actually have a $500 donation here.”, Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawers.

“But then I need to give that to someone deserving”, Lindy McWhiter

“Of course you’re going to do that, absolutely of course!”, Claudia Yanez.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.