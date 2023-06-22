Affidavit: Waco man charged after touching minor inappropriately

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benito Felan Reyes, 75, of Waco, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, an affidavit states.

According to the court document, the victim reported to police that Reyes “touched her inappropriately on her breasts under her clothes” on March 27, 2023.

Reyes “denied touching the victim in an inappropriate manner,” but investigators learned he had access to the victim at the time of the alleged abuse.

Online jail records show Reyes is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

