Affidavit: Waco man charged with touching minor inappropriately

Benito Felan Reyes, 75,
Benito Felan Reyes, 75,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benito Felan Reyes, 75, of Waco, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, an affidavit states.

According to the court document, the victim reported to police that Reyes “touched her inappropriately on her breasts under her clothes” on March 27, 2023.

Reyes “denied touching the victim in an inappropriate manner,” but investigators learned he had access to the victim at the time of the alleged abuse.

Online jail records show Reyes is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

