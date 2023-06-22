Another round of storms possible before we heat up & dry out this weekend

We’ve been enjoying some benefits of extra clouds today - that helped to keep temperatures in the 90s today. Heat index values remain in the 105° - 110° range, which keeps a Heat Advisory in place through Friday at 8 p.m. (at least). We have another chance for some scattered storms this evening -- once again eyes are on storms to our northwest to see if they can make it into Central Texas. Severe storm risks - large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall - a possibility in storms tonight. Not everyone sees rain tonight/tomorrow but it’s really our only shot for rain-cooled temperatures because as we go into the weekend rain chances are long gone and highs start to climb over 100 degrees.

Looks like we are “lucky” enough to miss out on triple digit highs for one more day before the dreaded upper level high pushes back on top of Texas. It’s going to stay planted on top of Texas for at least 5 days. That means we aren’t in the northwest flow and storm chances go away next week. Near-record high temperatures settle in next week. Humidity won’t be quite as high next week but the heat is still to be taken seriously. We could see air temperatures top around 105° to 106° next week with feels like temperatures up to 110°. We may have to wait until after the 4th of July for a weather pattern change that cools temperatures.

Heat related illnesses and death are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action. For more on heat safety, tips, and resources visit Heat.gov

