Bomb threat at Waco hotel a hoax, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bomb threat reported at a Central Texas hotel has been deemed a hoax by authorities.

Authorities responded to the call around 10 a.m. on June 22 at the Towneplace Suites in the 4500 block of North Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, Bellmead Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Authorities are looking into who called in the bogus threat.

