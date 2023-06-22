Decorated veteran named new Killeen ISD Chief of Police

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD names Erik Hydorn as the new Chief of Police for KISD Police Department.

Hydorn currently is a Lieutenant with the department. He manages the organization’s operational needs, including the K9 unit, budget, equipment and creates plans for large district events.

Hydron started his law enforcement career by serving 20 years in the United States Army. During his time, he was deployed to Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Korea.

While in Iraq he was responsible for employment, tactical support and tracking of the US military and Afghan police force totaling over 13,000 officers across 74 locations in six provinces.

Additionally, Hydorn was the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge during Presidential visits to Fort Cavazos. He also oversaw the Special Reaction Entry Team, participated in counter-narcotic interdiction operations and planned over 400 joint combat patrols with Iraqi Police.

In 2015 Hydorn joined the Killeen Police Department and was part of the emergency response team working with various agencies across the country.

“I look forward to the continued growth of the department, building strong relationships with our students and community, and protecting our students and staff so they can focus on teaching and learning,” Hydorn said.

Current KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher will retire at the end of June after 40 years in law enforcement.

