Extreme humidity ending, storm chances continue, with more heat building!

The past few weeks have been weird across Central Texas and much of the Southern Plains, no doubt, with spring-like humidity and summer-like temperatures combining to produce severe thunderstorms, record temperatures, and exceptionally high humidity. Things will be changing soon! We’ll see the humidity and subsequently the storm chances drop out of the forecast with traditional summertime heat building this weekend and beyond. Before we start to see high temperatures approach and exceed 100°, we’ll have to keep an eye out for more storms. We’re in a northwesterly flow regime aloft which will pull showers and thunderstorms and the remnant energy from them toward Central Texas. Remnants from yesterday’s severe storms and other thunderstorms in Colorado today could bring us another chance of storms this afternoon and/or tonight. Storm chances are NOT guaranteed this afternoon or tonight, but a few pop-up severe storms could form anywhere locally. I wish we could get more specific than that, but the spark for potential thunderstorms are elusive and not easily picked out. If storms form, very large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts are the main hazard, but today’s storm chances and tonight’s storm chances are near 30%. Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 90s with a heat index only maxing out between 105° and 110°.

Regardless of whether or not storms form this afternoon and/or tonight, we’ll again have to don the detective hat and magnifying glasses to find an elusive spark for thunderstorms Friday. For now, Friday’s storm chances are down to 20% since the upper-levels of the atmosphere will be shifting a bit to move the best storm chances out of our area. The reason for the shifting upper-level atmosphere is, unfortunately, a building ridge of high pressure that will plant itself over Texas for at least 5 days. The traditional summertime heat dome is currently off to our southwest and will move in and exerting itself starting Saturday and lasting through at least next Thursday. There’s a chance the heat dome breaks a bit late next week, but it’s too far in the future to say for certain if that’ll actually happen. What will happen are near-record high temperatures settling in next week. Even though the hottest temperatures will likely max out around 106° next Tuesday and maybe next Friday too, this heat dome will cause sunny skies to return and allows trapped near-surface humidity to harmlessly “mix” into the upper-levels of the atmosphere. Next week’s heat will still be dangerous but due to the extreme temperatures and not humidity. Heat index values each day next week will likely only max out between 105° and 110°. The heat index maxes out only a few degrees above the actual temperature and not 10° to 20° higher like we’ve seen recently.

