FBI testing new technology in Hubbard with the hope of solving case of girl missing since 2016

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - The FBI Emergency Response team is in Hubbard testing new technology in the search for a missing girl, Ameera Deadrick, according to Hubbard Police Department.

Ameera has been missing for seven years, and her disappearance remains an active investigation. Hubbard police said there have been no new updates in the case so far.

The girl was 8 years old when she went missing in 2016.

“I am struggling every single day with grief,” said Ameera’s mother Tiara McWilliams. “I just want peace. Someone knows something.”

Three years before Ameera went missing, she was living with her mom in Illinois. McWilliams reluctantly let Ameera spend the summer of 2013 with her dad, Anthony Deadrick, and his girlfriend, LaShandr Spikes, in Houston.

When it was time for Ameera to come home, her father refused, according to McWilliams.

McWilliams went to Houston in 2014 to try and take Ameera back home, but Ameera’s dad would not let her go with McWilliams.

Over the next couple of years, McWilliams would visit Ameera several times and keep in touch over the phone. During this time McWilliams tried to convince Ameera’s father to let Ameera return home, but he insisted on keeping her in Texas.

In the summer of 2016 McWilliams lost all contact with Ameera, her father and his girlfriend. McWilliams, concerned, told the police.

An investigation found that Anthony Deadrick was arrested in November 2016 on unrelated charges and was serving in a Houston prison.

According to Sergeant Tony Carter, who works in the Missing Person’s Unit at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, detectives interviewed Deadrick in prison.

He told them he made friends within Waco and left Ameera in the woman’s care.

“Her biological father says he gave custody of Ameera to a lady that he had met at a convenience store somewhere in the Waco area,” Sergeant Carter said. “He said her name was Linda, but some people knew her as ‘Tootie,’ but we could not locate or verify that this woman even existed.”

McWilliams now lives in Texas and continues to search for her daughter.

Anyone who has information about Ameera Deadrick of the woman named “Linda” or “Tootie” who lived in Waco is asked to call Seargeant Tony Carter with the Office of Texas Attorney General at 512-936-1673. You can also contact National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.