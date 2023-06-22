Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Florida man facing charges after crashing into gas station and hitting a person.

By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEFFNER, Flor. (CNN) - A crazy video in Florida of a driver crashing into a gas station miraculously shows a person walking into the store when it happened and surviving.

A little after midnight, the parking at the Seffner Travel Center was quiet until the SUV in the video comes flying through the parking lot heading towards the store and crashing through the glass doors.

“It was like wow. I thought somebody got seriously hurt,” said David Calcador, a customer.

The woman behind the counter is calling for help while another employee ten runs over to check on the driver, Anthony Katosh, 37, and the customer he allegedly hit.

“When we showed up we knew it was bad. But then you see the video and you realize how really bad it was,” said Marco Villarreal of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Katosh was treated for minor injuries and then sent to jail.

EMTs rushed the victim he hit to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

“It’s a miracle that they’re doing as well as they’re doing. When they were taken to the hospital, thankfully they were taken with some serious injuries, but they were quickly reported stable. He’s going to be ok and we’re grateful for that,” said Villarreal.

Detectives are still investigating, but they did add this does not seem like it was an accident.

Katosh has been charged with criminal mischief, but there may be more charges once detectives wrap up their investigation.

The sheriff’s office adds it’s an “absolute miracle” that the person pinned by the car will be okay.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory,...
Waco police looking for suspects who stole jewelry from Boozer’s Jewelers

Latest News

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record.
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died in year
America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record.
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died in past year
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
China formally protests Biden’s depiction of its leader as an out-of-touch ‘dictator’