Florida man facing charges after crashing into gas station and hitting a person.

SEFFNER, Flor. (CNN) - A crazy video in Florida of a driver crashing into a gas station miraculously shows a person walking into the store when it happened and surviving.

A little after midnight, the parking at the Seffner Travel Center was quiet until the SUV in the video comes flying through the parking lot heading towards the store and crashing through the glass doors.

“It was like wow. I thought somebody got seriously hurt,” said David Calcador, a customer.

The woman behind the counter is calling for help while another employee ten runs over to check on the driver, Anthony Katosh, 37, and the customer he allegedly hit.

“When we showed up we knew it was bad. But then you see the video and you realize how really bad it was,” said Marco Villarreal of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Katosh was treated for minor injuries and then sent to jail.

EMTs rushed the victim he hit to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

“It’s a miracle that they’re doing as well as they’re doing. When they were taken to the hospital, thankfully they were taken with some serious injuries, but they were quickly reported stable. He’s going to be ok and we’re grateful for that,” said Villarreal.

Detectives are still investigating, but they did add this does not seem like it was an accident.

Katosh has been charged with criminal mischief, but there may be more charges once detectives wrap up their investigation.

The sheriff’s office adds it’s an “absolute miracle” that the person pinned by the car will be okay.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.