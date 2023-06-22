Lorena High School Senior wins title of ‘Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo’

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo announced that Lorena High School Senior Elaina Deters has won the 2023/2024 title of “Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.”

Deters is a member if the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart Program. The program was put in place to have the girls be Ambassadors to the community for the fair and rodeo.

They also play important roles in promoting and helping during the event each year.

“The advantages of being a Sweetheart is interacting with the general public and community leaders, community service opportunities and mentoring youth; all of which helps the Sweethearts to gain confidence in themselves,” Deters said. “I think Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo should be approachable, welcoming and be a great role model, especially for children.”

People currently in the Sweethearts Program are able to compete for the title of “Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo” by completing an interview process. The process judges them on four different categories, which are citizenship, leadership, communication and professionalism/appearance.

Deters had the highest score of the girls competing, with Chloe Rubio coming in second.

In addition to going to Lorena High School, Deters is active in the National Honors Society, Lorena Varsity Soccer, Lorena Varsity Track, Lorena Varsity Cross Country and is a Senior Class Spirit Leader.

After graduation, Deters say she wants to attend nursing school.

This year’s Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will be taking place from Oct. 5 until Oct. 15.

For more information about the event visit HOTfair.com.

