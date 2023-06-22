Mart teammate testifies Zamar Kirven was high on acid and “out of his head” during 2021 killing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zamar Kirven was high on acid, paranoid and “out of his head” when he executed his two friends in Mart in April 2021 and threatened to kill his lifelong best friend, who managed to escape with his life, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

Kirven, 23, a standout football player on one of Mart’s state championship teams, is on trial for capital murder in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22, at a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart.

Assistant district attorneys Ryan Calvert and Kristi DeCluitt called nine prosecution witnesses Wednesday in opening-day testimony in Kirven’s trial, including his best friend, Shatydrick Bailey, a star running back and defensive tackle on two of Mart’s state championship teams.

The trial is playing out before a packed courtroom crowd from Mart, the small, close-knit eastern McLennan County town known for his winning football teams.

Bailey, whose nickname is “Woola,” said the home on East Texas Avenue that Kirven was sharing with Ybarra, Kubitza, Ybarra’s parents and two other relatives was a gathering spot for him and his friends. They frequently would hang out there, smoke marijuana and play video games, Bailey said.

On the evening before the early-morning shootings, Kirven, Kubitza and Ybarra said they were going to Mexia to get some acid, also known as LSD. Bailey said he didn’t go because he planned to go to a party later. He said he ultimately didn’t go to the party, but the others left about 8 p.m. to go to Limestone County.

When they came back, Bailey said he was hungry and walked about eight blocks to the CEFCO store to get something to eat about 1 a.m. On his return to the house, Bailey said he heard what he thought were three gunshots.

“At first, I didn’t know what the sound was,” he said. “So I stopped to make sure I wasn’t trippin’ or something. Then I kept walking.”

A couple of blocks from the home, Bailey saw Kirven walking toward him. They did not speak as they passed, which Bailey thought “felt weird,” he said. Despite that, Bailey said he kept walking. He looked back and saw that Kirven had reversed his course and was jogging toward him on his way back to the house.

Bailey went into Ybarrra’s room, unaware that Ybarra was dead on the floor in Kubitza’s bedroom with gunshot wounds to the back of the head, left shoulder and left arm. Kubitza was dead on his bed with gunshots to the forehead and right jaw.

He said the lights were off in Kubitza’s room and he merely thought that Ybarra had fallen asleep on the floor while playing video games. He said he did not see Kubitza on the bed before he went into Ybarra’s room to eat his snacks when Kirven confronted him.

“He said, ‘Are you trying to rob me, set me up?’ Bailey said. “I didn’t understand what he meant.”

Kirven was holding a pistol, which Bailey said was common for him. He pointed the gun at his head and said, “Now, I’m going to have to kill you,” Bailey said, adding that he felt “betrayed” by his lifelong friend.

“I was trying to figure out how to get out of the house alive,” he said.

The friends struggled over the gun when Bailey broke free, hurdled a dog gate and darted out the side door. He said he ran to his godparents’ home and told them what happened, still unaware that his friends were dead.

He told Calvert that he didn’t call 911 because he left his phone on the bed with his snacks and because he “didn’t know what was going on at the time.”

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Kleon Andreadis, of Austin, Bailey said it was completely out of character for Kirven to act like he was acting that night.

In other prosecution testimony, Raquel Blood, Bailey’s godmother, said that while Kubitza was from Riesel, he and the others were all close friends.

“I consider all the boys my sons,” she said. “They all come in and make themselves at home, and we all just act like a big family, really.”

She said the night of the shootings, Bailey ran to her home and woke up her and the man she was living with at the time.

“It was unusual for him to come over late like that,” she said. “Woola looked frightened. I’ve never seen him look like that. .. You could tell something had just happened that really scared him. He said Zamar had just put a gun to his head at Jacob’s house.”

In opening statements, DeCluitt predicted that Kirven’s attorneys might try to offer evidence that Kirven’s older cousin, Kevin Kirven, confessed to the double murders in an attempt to save his cousin. However, she said Kevin Kirven is facing several life sentences on murder charges in Limestone and Tarrant counties, plus five attempted capital murder charges on allegations he fired shots at police officers in McLennan County. Plus, she said, his confession did not match the evidence in the case.

Prosecution testimony resumes Thursday morning. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty, meaning Kirven faces an automatic life prison term with no hope for parole if convicted of capital murder. Before jury selection started Tuesday, Calvert told Judge Susan Kelly that Kirven rejected the state’s offer of two life sentences with the possibility of parole after 30 years in exchange for his guilty pleas.

