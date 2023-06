MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The Mexia Police Department is asking for help finding missing 17-year-old girl Sofia Villatoro.

According to police she left yesterday, June 21, 2023, around 7:00 p.m. in an unknown direction.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 254-562-4154.

