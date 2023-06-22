‘Movies in Your Park’ continues Friday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Movies in Your Park series continues Friday, June 23, 2023, with a showing of “Lightyear.”

It is free to attend and watch the movie. Screenings will take place at the Killeen Athletic Complex.

Movies will start shortly after dusk. Food and craft vendors will be selling items at the event.

People are able to bring their own blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks. The City of Killeen ask people to not bring alcohol, glass containers or pets.

Anyone who wants more information can call Recreation Services at 254-501-6390 or visit online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.