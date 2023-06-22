Road to Little League World Series began for area teams; 2 teams looking to defend world championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of fans are packing into local ballfields this week as the road to the Little League World Series gets underway for area teams, two of which are defending world champs.

The District 9 Little League Tournament started last week in Waco and Robinson and continues through Monday as 36 baseball and softball teams with players ages 8 to 14 battle it out for the opportunity to advance to the next round.

The teams are from Lorena, China Spring, Robinson, Midway, Lake Air, Lacy-Lakeview, and Southern Little Leagues. There is a new team competing this year called Centex which consists of players from smaller communities like Bartlett, Jarrell, Florence, Salado, Cameron and Adademy.

Midway softball team (Julie Hays)

Midway 12-year-old softball all-stars won the Little League World series last year as did the District 9 Senior softball team.

Eddie Burns has been spending many late nights at the ballfields the past week and says it’s all for the kids.

“It’s for the kids,” Burns said. It’s ages anywhere from 8 to 14 years old kids playing. It’s what Little League is all about is just kids out here playing.”

Midway baseball team. (Julie Hays)

Kids like 12-year-old Cesar Chavez incoming 7th grader Eric Gutierrez.

Gutierrez plays for Lake Air Little League and said the experience is fun and memorable.

“I love hitting,” he said. “The fields are kind of small in Little League, so I get to hit it farther and the coaches are really good. They’re nice.”

It’s a feeling shared by 8-year-old Roman Ryan who is playing for Midway Little League’s 10-year-old team as a second baseman.

Ryan loves the comradery shared with his teammates plus the chance to shine at the plate.

“I love that I get to hang out with my friends,” Ryan said. Adding to that he also likes to play because he said, “I hit dingers.”

The district tournament championship series will start this weekend and end Monday.

Burns says the top 12-year-old baseball and softball teams from each division will advance to the sectional tournament which will start June 30 at Rocker B Ranch in Graford, TX.

