Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Road to Little League World Series begins for Central Texas teams

2 teams looking to defend world championships
The teams are from Lorena, China Spring, Robinson, Midway, Lake Air, Lacy-Lakeview, and Southern Little Leagues. There is a new team competing this year called Centex which consists of players from smaller communities like Bartlett, Jarrell, Florence, Salado, Cameron and Adademy.
By Julie Hays
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of fans are packing into local ballfields this week as the road to the Little League World Series gets underway for area teams, two of which are defending world champs.

The District 9 Little League Tournament started last week in Waco and Robinson, and continues through Monday as 36 baseball and softball teams with players ages 8 to 14 battle it out for the opportunity to advance to the next round.

The teams are from Lorena, China Spring, Robinson, Midway, Lake Air, Lacy-Lakeview, and Southern Little Leagues. There is a new team competing this year called Centex, which consists of players from smaller communities like Bartlett, Jarrell, Florence, Salado, Cameron and Academy.

Midway softball team
Midway softball team(Julie Hays)

The Midway 12-year-old softball all-stars won the Little League World series last year as did the District 9 Senior softball team.

Eddie Burns has been spending many late nights at the ballfields the past week.

“It’s for the kids,” Burns said. It’s ages anywhere from 8 to 14 years old kids playing. It’s what Little League is all about is just kids out here playing.”

Midway baseball team.
Midway baseball team.(Julie Hays)

Kids like 12-year-old Cesar Chavez and incoming 7th grader Eric Gutierrez.

Gutierrez plays for Lake Air Little League, and said the experience is fun and memorable.

“I love hitting,” he said. “The fields are kind of small in Little League, so I get to hit it farther and the coaches are really good. They’re nice.”

It’s a feeling shared by 8-year-old Roman Ryan, who is playing for Midway Little League’s 10-year-old team as a second baseman.

Ryan loves the comradery shared with his teammates plus the chance to shine at the plate.

“I love that I get to hang out with my friends,” Ryan said. Adding to that he also likes to play because he said, “I hit dingers.”

The district tournament championship series will start this weekend and end Monday.

Burns says the top 12-year-old baseball and softball teams from each division will advance to the sectional tournament, which will start June 30 at Rocker B Ranch in Graford, Texas

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

La Vega BBQ team
La Vega BBQ team returns from National Championship
Kim's Diner in Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 06.22.23
La Vega BBQ team
La Vega BBQ team excels at national competition
Zamar Kirven, Sabion Kubitza and Jacob Ybarra.
‘My mind went blank’: Homeowner described moment he learned ex-Mart football player killed his son and cousin