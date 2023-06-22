Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Stabbing at Austin homeless camp leads to murder arrest

Joshua Daniel, 41,
Joshua Daniel, 41,(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX)- An Austin man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing Monday morning.

Joshua Daniel, 41, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Travis County Jail.

Austin Police Department officers responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. June 19 to a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Officers arrived and were directed by witnesses to a homeless camp, where they located and detained Daniel.

According to police, officers found a man who died from several stab wounds a few feet from the suspect.

Investigators believe Daniel stabbed the man several times and attempted to dispose of the body by dismemberment and burning.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital
Owner of the store Brad Boozer estimates the duo took about 93% of his total store inventory,...
Waco police looking for suspects who stole jewelry from Boozer’s Jewelers

Latest News

Parts of Central Texas dealt with some strong storms Wednesday evening.
Powerful storms impact Central Texas communities
Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
College Station police investigating shooting on Potomac Place.
2 dead following Wednesday night shooting in College Station
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will begin Sept. 5, with his attendance required