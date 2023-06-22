Stabbing at Austin homeless camp leads to murder arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX)- An Austin man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing Monday morning.

Joshua Daniel, 41, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Travis County Jail.

Austin Police Department officers responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. June 19 to a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Officers arrived and were directed by witnesses to a homeless camp, where they located and detained Daniel.

According to police, officers found a man who died from several stab wounds a few feet from the suspect.

Investigators believe Daniel stabbed the man several times and attempted to dispose of the body by dismemberment and burning.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

