Powerful storms impact Central Texas communities

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Parts of Central Texas dealt with some strong storms Wednesday evening.

Several buildings in downtown Teague, including the Friendly Nails salon, had the roofs torn off by wind gusts.

An old convenience store awning collapsed on 4th Street.

Farther northeast, a train derailed off Highway 31 near Powell, a small town in the Corsicana area.

No injuries have been reported.

