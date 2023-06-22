Advertise
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Rescue efforts are underway in Matador, after a tornado moved through the community roughly 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Motley County High School near Bundy Street and Hazel Avenue is available for anyone who needs shelter, along with the Patton Springs High School in Afton near County Road 239 and 218.

The Dollar General building has been destroyed, along with homes, barns and farmland. We’re seeing several 18-wheelers overturned.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says Lubbock County first responders are on the way to help. Officials in Matador confirm there have been injuries, but no fatalities have been confirmed as of 9:30 p.m.

UMC is sending their AMBUS mobile unit to assist with medical response in the area.

This story will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

