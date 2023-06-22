Town to host memorial for newborn girl found dead in garbage truck

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WBNS) - Police in Plain City, Ohio, are trying to unravel a mystery.

The body of a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found in the back of a garbage truck last Thursday.

The identity of the mother or father is unknown, as well as where the infant was born or died.

Nadia Melescchuk has called Plain City, Ohio, her home for over 30 years, but she says Thursday’s tragedy shook the small town.

“It was so brutal,” she said.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said no matter where the baby girl was from, she will forever be part of the community.

“I said from Day 1, I felt like this baby never had a proper life. So the one thing I wanted to do and one thing the community wanted to do is make sure that this baby had a proper burial,” he said.

Thanks to community donations, the town will be hosting a memorial Saturday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. McKee said this was a joint collaboration from multiple village agencies coming together.

“This is the Plain City I know. I’ve been here 27 years. I’ve seen Plain City do this so many times and just want to help out,” he said.

Mayor Jody Carny said as a mother, she mourns with her community.

“You want to hope that everybody has a good life. In reality, there are some people out there that do not have good situations or people or family to turn to,” she said.

Carney said if you find yourself in a difficult situation as a new parent, there are resources in the community for support.

“I think our local churches are really good resources along with we have daily needs assistance, which may help young mothers that may not have a support system to finding the resources,” she said.

“Babies are precious. They are a gift from God,” Melescchuk said.

As of Wednesday evening, the investigation in the death was ongoing.

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of receiving information about the possible parents and uncovering what happened.

