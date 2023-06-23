Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the...
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday, June 23, 2023, he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)(AP)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And, no surprise, the four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Parker, who is now retired, played 17 seasons for the Spurs. He won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, so knows the franchise inside out. He told the AP in a phone interview it will be the "perfect place'' for the 19-year-old French wonder, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years,” Parker said. “And he is going to keep the legacy going. It's pretty cool.”

As expected, the Spurs opted for Wembanyama, who has been creating huge expectations in the French league. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated in his final season with Metropolitans 92, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

In spite of his huge frame, he can shoot 3-pointers with ease and his technical skills are stunning.

“He is unique,” Parker said. “His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can't wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

Parker, the majority owner of French club Villeurbanne, has a good relationship with Wembanyama, who played a season for that team.

“So when the Spurs got the lottery pick, we talked, exchanged texts, and it was the same last night,” Parker said. “I'm very happy for him and I will definitely try to support him.”

Asked what kind of advice he would give to Wembanyama for a quick adaptation to the Spurs and the NBA, Parker said the kid just needs to be himself.

“And he is already like that,” Parker said. “He does not care about the pressure and expectation, and I think the Spurs is the perfect place for him. He is in very good hands.”

After matching a league record of 22 straight playoff appearances, San Antonio has not made the postseason the last four seasons, the longest drought in the franchise’s 50-year history. Parker believes that Wembanyama's arrival will help rebuild a competitive team.

“That's a good first piece,” he said. “Now he is going to need some help, to win a championship in the NBA is the hardest thing your are going to have to do. So with the Spurs, we've got a lot of work to do now to try to bring pieces around him that are going to fit, for us to be able to contend for a championship.”

A former member of the French national team, Parker was the FIBA Europe Player of the year in 2013 and 2014 and the league’s top scorer in 2011 and 2013.

Wembanyama's rise to the top will also benefit France, Parker said.

“It's great for basketball, it's great for French basketball," Parker said. "Obviously, the future years look bright for us with the national team.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
A fan holds a photo of Victor Wembanyama during an NBA basketball draft watch party at the AT&T...
A fan holds a photo of Victor Wembanyama during an NBA basketball draft watch party at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Houston Dynamo
Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Yankees begin 3-game series with the Rangers
Houston Astros
Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Astros
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big