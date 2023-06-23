Austin police searching for suspect after hit and run sends victim to hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are looking for a suspect after a hit and run sent the victim to the hospital.

On June 12, 2023, at 11:14 p.m. APD went to a crash site involving a car and a person on the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive near Raising Canes.

When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the road next to the median.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received care for severe injuries. The victim has since been released.

The driver of the car hit the victim before leaving the scene going eastbound on East Riverside Drive, police say.

Police describe the car as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or visit austincrimestoppers.org.

