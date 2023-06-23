Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Austin police searching for suspect after hit and run sends victim to hospital

The Austin Police Department are looking for a suspect after a hit and run sent the victim to the hospital.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are looking for a suspect after a hit and run sent the victim to the hospital.

On June 12, 2023, at 11:14 p.m. APD went to a crash site involving a car and a person on the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive near Raising Canes.

When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the road next to the median.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received care for severe injuries. The victim has since been released.

The driver of the car hit the victim before leaving the scene going eastbound on East Riverside Drive, police say.

Police describe the car as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or visit austincrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

KWTX@4: Hewitt Public Library presents Hero Day on Wednesday, June 28th - 6.23.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Russia training combat dolphins, a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk, and more - 6.23.23
Austin hit and run
Bryan Christopher Saenz, 38, of Waco, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault...
Waco man accused of sexually assaulting child relatives, recording and photographing victims