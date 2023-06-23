Advertise
Baylor’s Keyonte George headed to Jazz, taken No. 16 overall in NBA Draft

Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in...
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, NY (KWTX) - Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George is headed to the league after he was selected 16th overall by the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Originally from Lewisville, Texas, George spent his only collegiate season in Waco this past year, where he averaged 15.3 points on 37.6 percent shooting in 33 games. He took home the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award, finishing sixth in the conference in scoring while also setting a school record for most 20-point games recorded by a freshman with 12. George was the second Big 12 player taken in the draft behind Kansas’ Gradey Dick.

George is Baylor’s second first-round pick in a row after Jeremy Sochan was taken ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. The George pick also marks the third year in a row a Baylor player has been drafted, which is tied for the longest span in program history after Bears were taken each year from 2012-2014.

George is set to become the eighth active Baylor Bear currently on an NBA roster. The shooting guard will now join a Utah Jazz team alongside that missed the playoffs, after finishing 37-45.

University athletic trainer retires after nearly four decades
