Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas College offers free citizenship classes

File: New citizens
File: New citizens(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas College (CTC) and the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are offering free citizenship classes for anyone wanting to become a United States citizen.

Classes start on July 10, 2023, and are available from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

Registration is open now until June 28 at the CTC Adult Education office, room 139A, on the Killen campus located in Building 559 on the corner of Clear Creek Rd. and Central Texas College Dr.

People are able to register on Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants more information can call the CTC Adult Education department at 254-526-1120.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

File: This comes amid concern in the BCS area about zip-ties found on trash cans
Texas law enforcement bring anti-human trafficking expertise to Europe
Marlin High School graduation ceremony
Marlin High School seniors finally walk the stage
FILE
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has statewide outages
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 23, 2023