Central Texas College offers free citizenship classes

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas College (CTC) and the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are offering free citizenship classes for anyone wanting to become a United States citizen.

Classes start on July 10, 2023, and are available from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

Registration is open now until June 28 at the CTC Adult Education office, room 139A, on the Killen campus located in Building 559 on the corner of Clear Creek Rd. and Central Texas College Dr.

People are able to register on Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants more information can call the CTC Adult Education department at 254-526-1120.

