Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover

File: Candlelight vigil
File: Candlelight vigil(MGN)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Corsicana Independent School District is mourning the deaths of students killed in a rollover Thursday night.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2014 Ford Mustang was headed north on Farm-to-Market Road 709, less than a quarter mile from the town of Retreat.

That’s when the Mustang drifted off the east side of the road into a ditch. The car then struck a culvert causing it to vault into the air. The Mustang rolled several times, ejecting the driver and both rear-seat passengers.

The driver, 35-year-old Jeremy Dylan Price, was dead at the scene, DPS said. Among the passengers were three minors. Cory Campbell, 14, and Madison Nicole Acker, 16, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The three who died were not wearing seatbelts, DPS said.

Jaiger Kelly, 15, was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. DPS said his condition is unknown at this time. Kelly was the only passenger wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is still ongoing. Councilors will be available at Corsicana ISD Monday June 26, 2023, to those who need them.

KWTX News Reporter Madison Herber is in Corsicana to learn more about the tragedy.

