Corsicana ISD mourning death of several students

File: Candlelight vigil
File: Candlelight vigil(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Corsicana Independent School District announced on Facebook it is mourning the deaths of several students.

CISD said the students died in a tragic accident the night of June 22.

Councilors will be available Monday June 26, 2023, to those who need them.

KWTX News Reporter Madison Herber is in Corsicana to learn more about the tragedy.

