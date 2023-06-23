ERCOT issues a second weather watch for Texans as temperatures continue to rise

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to higher forecasted temperatures and higher electrical demand, ERCOT has issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday, June 25 to Friday, June 30.

A weather watch is an advanced notice of forecasted significant weather with high demand. “Grid conditions are normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower,” ERCOT warned.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch.

The supply and demand dashboard from ERCOT shows the possibility of new all-time peak demand next week. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand, ERCOT says.

ERCOT previously issued a weather watch last week for June 15 through June 21.

During that time ERCOT set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs on June 19. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022.

