Female inmate, 64, dies in Gatesville prison

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Debra Schlegel, 64, an inmate at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Gatesville, died on Thursday, June 22, TDCJ confirmed to KWTX.

Schlegel, who suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, according to TDCJ, died at the Murray Unit, a prison facility for women.

“The inmate was being seen by medical personnel when she started having complications,” the state agency said. “Life saving measures were initiated and EMS was called.”

“She was in air-conditioning at the time that she began having complications,” TDCJ said.

The woman’s cause of death is still pending, and her death will be investigated by Office of the Inspector General.

