Former Central Texan in Waco collecting donations to take back home to Perryton

By Madison Herber
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are lending a helping hand to those devastated by the tornado in Perryton, including a former Wacoan is helping from afar.

Brooke Johnson and her three kids had to extend their family vacation after a tornado hit their hometown of Perryton while they were away. The road trip brought them back to her former hometown of Waco to stay with her parents.

Despite the distance, she is trying to collect everything she can to take back home to her neighbors.

“I couldn’t believe some of the stuff that’s on the wish list. It’s things you don’t even think about. There have been so many things to be able to give them and provide for them but people don’t even have bags or containers to put these things in,” Johnson explains.

Johnson’s mom, who works at Baylor, was able to phone a friend on campus. From that call, hundreds of bags and collapsible water bottles were ready for delivery.

And with some money that was donated to her, she used it to keep their cups half full.

“I was able to use to use money donated to me from friends to purchase those single serve Gatorade, or Agua Frescas, or Crystal Light Koolaid, so that people can mix it up and not have just water, something a little more refreshing,” Johnson explains.

While Brooke is helping from afar, other Cenral Texans have their boots on the ground in Perryton and Matador right now.

“We have 3 members from Temple, one member from Belton, I have two members from Waco, I have 3 from Eulace,” says Mark Engelke, the Battalion Chief with the Temple Fire Department.

When the tornado shut down the town’s emergency response, our Central Texans hit the ground running.

“We immediately took over 911 operations in the city. There fire station was destroyed, they lost all their fire trucks and all their ambulances in the tornado,” Engelke explains.

They say they are just trying to make a difference, anywhere that they can.

“I think the biggest difference we’ve made in both communities is just getting out and speaking to people. Letting them know we’re there, we’re here for them. I think that means more than anything to these people at this time,” Engelke says.

If you would like to help the people of Perryton, there are relief funds set up at First National Bank and First Bank Southwest. All you have to do is give them a call and place a donation over the phone.

A GoFundMe has also been set up, you can find that here.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

