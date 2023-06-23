Good News Friday: June 23, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove High School student, Riley Yunitis has been elected to the SkillsUSA District 10 Parliamentarian. She attended the four day leadership conference at Mo Ranch in Hunt, Texas. Riley says she learned things like how to zipline, properly set a table, public speaking skills and how to have a professional appearance on social media.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate Katarina Telep, Emma Clark-Martinez, and Finley Ritter for their 3rd place win at National History Day! Out of 23 groups, they were one of the six that made it to the state competition in Austin. Students spend months researching and preparing a presentation on a given topic. Their project was “Is there a doctor in the house? The tale of Dr. Sara Josephine baker and typhoid Mary!”

Waco ISD also wants to honor its 2022 - 2023 Adopt-A-School Partnership Award recipients. It recognizes individuals like Carol Kolinek and Karen Curtis. Several organizations like the Waco NCAAP, Highland Baptist Church and even Baylor Greek life put in countless hours to support the district’s students and staff.

West ISD wants to recognize Mary O’Brien for receiving the “Second Mile Award.” She is a library aide, yearbook sponsor, technology liaison, and short/long term substitute at West Middle/High School. The district says she embodies “Matthew 5:41″ which says quote “Whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two.”

A huge congratulations to the Temple High School Barbecue Pitmasters team. They finished overall in 2nd place at the National Championship known as ‘The Slab’! It was their first season to compete. They placed 5th in flank steak tacos, 4th in chicken and 1st in pork butt. The team is coached by Temple Alum, Joe Medrano, who says he’s incredibly proud of the students.

Shoutout to these kids who participated in the 2nd Annual Kids Perch Catching Contest at Waco’s Buena Vista Park. This free event is hosted by Fish On! A local Texas non profit. Kids with their families were provided with gear and bait and food and drink was provided by Sonic of Bellmead. Around 70 kids showed up and each one went home with a prize and some great memories.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.