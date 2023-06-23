Advertise
Murder suspect in Christmas Eve killing extradited to Bell County

Demetrius Isaiah Patterson
Demetrius Isaiah Patterson(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Demetrius Isaiah Patterson, 29, of Killeen, is being held at the Bell County Detention Facility after a grand jury indicted him in the Christmas Eve murder of Clint Demetri Jones.

Patterson, who was already incarcerated in Rockdale County, Georgia, on an unrelated aggravated assault charge from Killeen, was extradited to Bell County where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

At approximately 2:07 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane to investigate a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene, and located Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Jones, however, succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 2:44 a.m.

Patterson is being held on the murder charge with a bond of $500,000, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

