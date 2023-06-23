‘My mind went blank’: Homeowner described moment he learned ex-Mart football player killed his son and cousin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of the Mart home where Zamar Kirven is alleged to have shot and killed the man’s son and cousin in April 2021 testified Thursday that Kirven climbed into bed with him and his wife with a pistol, said he “(expletive) up” and admitted he was high on acid.

Anthony Medlock, known in Mart as “Pluck,” detailed his actions on the night prosecutors say Kirven, paranoid and high on LSD, killed his friends, Jacob Ybarra and Sabion Kubitza, at Medlock’s home at 1114 E. Texas Ave. in Mart.

Kirven, 23, a star football player at Mart who played linebacker two years at the University of Houston before getting kicked off the team, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on a capital murder charge.

Sabion Kubitza (left) and Jacob Ybarra (right) (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Kristi DeCluitt, who are not seeking the death penalty against Kirven, rested their case Thursday evening after calling three of Kirven’s friends, who were with him part of the evening on April 17, 2021, and forensic analysts in DNA, gunshot residue and ballistics, who linked Kirven to the double homicide.

Defense attorneys Kleon Andreadis, of Austin, and Kerri Donica, of Corsicana, will resume calling defense witnesses when the trial enters its fourth day Friday morning.

Medlock acknowledged he allowed Ybarra, his 20-year-old son, and Kubitza, his 23-year-old cousin, and Kirven, who all were living at his home at the time, to openly smoke marijuana in his house, but he said he was unaware that they used any other kinds of drugs, such as LSD. ”I’d rather see them smoke weed at my house than for them to be off smoking any other place,” he testified.

Medlock said he and his wife, Maria, who since has died, went to sleep about 10 p.m. the night before the early-morning shootings. He said he was awakened about midnight by a loud noise, but he said he attributed it to the young men playing because they were always “rasslin’.”

He said he walked into Ybarra’s room and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, but said he didn’t look in Kubitza’s or Kirven’s rooms. He noticed the side door to his home was open, so he went outside to check it out before returning to bed, he said.

He estimated he had been asleep about 20 minutes when Kirven walked into their bedroom with a pistol. Medlock woke up and asked Kirven what he was doing with a gun in his hand. He said he had seen Kirven with the gun “plenty of times,” but thought it unusual for him to be in their bedroom in the middle of the night while holding a gun.

“It didn’t concern me that much because he always had (the gun) on him,” Medlock said.

Medlock said a sweaty Kirven climbed into bed with him and his wife and said, “I ----ed up.” Medlock asked Kirven “what are you on,” and Kirven replied, “acid.”

“He said, ‘Is this the way you look when you die?’” Medlock said. “He said, ‘They are out to get me. They are out to get me.’ My wife and I asked him who was out to get him and he just said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Medlock got a phone call from a family friend, which led him to walk down the hall to check on Ybarra and Kubitza. There he found them both with bullet wounds to the head.

Calvert asked him what he was thinking when he discovered their lifeless bodies in his home.

“To be honest, I really can’t tell you because my mind went blank for a minute,” he said.

He walked back into his bedroom and asked Kirven, whom he said was like his son, to surrender the Glock 9 mm pistol he still was clutching in his hand.

Kirven refused to relinquish the weapon, telling Medlock, “No, you are going to kill me,” Medlock testified.

Medlock struggled for a bit with Kirven over control of the gun, which he said Kirven finally surrendered after Medlock’s wife told him to let it go.

“I said, ‘You killed my son,’ and Zamar ran out of the room and ran out the side door,” Medlock said.

He said he ran after him with Kirven’s gun in his hand and fired one shot at the fleeing Kirven as he was running across East Texas Avenue, he said.

Medlock said he knew that Kirven would be running to his father’s and stepmother’s home about five blocks away. So he jumped in his SUV and pulled out of his driveway just as the first Mart police officer arrived at his home.

He said he followed prints from Kirven’s bloody socks up the walkway and onto the porch at Kirven’s father’s house.

“I knocked on the door and said, ‘Where’s your son at? I know he’s here. Your son killed my son.” He damn near fell when I said that. I told him to make sure his son stays put, and I went back to my house.” Medlock said.

He said he still had Kirven’s pistol with him when he returned home. He put the gun on the ground near the first officer he saw.

Under cross-examination from Andreadis, Medlock acknowledged he lied to officers about firing a shot at Kirven that morning, which was captured on his neighbor’s doorbell camera. He told an incredulous Medlock that he didn’t hear six gunshots in his home and didn’t smell gunpowder when he went in earlier to check on his son in the dark room.

“All I heard was a thud,” he said. “That house is bigger than it looks.”

If convicted of capital murder, Kirven faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

