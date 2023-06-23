Advertise
Opal Lee, the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ honored during visit to Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “An Evening With Opal Lee,” an event meant to honor the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” sold out on June 22.

The event was organized by The Community Race Relations Coalition of Waco, Zeta Phi Beta, and Delta Upsilon Zeta. Lee took the time to sign books, take photos, and share experiences and stories about activism.

Lee is recognized for her efforts to make Juneteenth, originally a Texas holiday meant to celebrate the day that slaves in the Lone Star State learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, into a federal holiday.

The City of Waco also honored Lee by proclaiming June 22 as “Opal Lee Day.”

