Record highs next week? Probably!

Whether you like it or not, summer is going to really kick into gear this weekend and next week as the traditional summertime heat dome settles across Texas. The ridge of high pressure is expected to bring near record high temperatures next week, but it’ll thankfully help to start the process of getting rid of the soupy air that has settled across Central Texas for the past few weeks. Enough humidity will linger in place today, tomorrow, and likely also Sunday to send heat index values about 5° to 15° above the actual temperature. After Sunday, heat index values will likely stay between 3° and 8° of the actual temperature as the steam bath switches to just regular old heat. Today’s temperatures climb into the mid-90s with a heat index maxing out between 101° and 108°. The ridge of high pressure that’ll be responsible for the forthcoming heat is still in a favorable position to bring remnant energy from storms to our north and maybe even the storms themselves into Central and North Texas. Today’s storm chance is capped at 20% as there could be a stray pop-up afternoon storm but most, if not all, should stay storm free. Overnight tonight into Saturday morning, more storms will be on approach from the west, but these storms likely miss our area to the north and mostly impact North and East Texas. If you live East of I-35, a stronger storm or two could blow through after 2 AM, but chances are low.

Whatever lingering energy that’s left from Friday’s storms could again bring us a late-day storm chance, but Saturday is the last day with rain chances for about a week. High pressure starts to control the weather and that’ll send our temperatures close to 100°. Dew points Saturday afternoon will be lower than they’ve been, but we’re still expecting afternoon heat index values to max out between 105° and 110°. Sunday is when high pressure really takes control and that’ll get rid of the cloudiness and most of the humidity. Highs Sunday near 103° will unfortunately still be joined by enough humidity to send heat index values to between 105° and 112°. After Sunday, afternoon dew points will fall into the low-to-mid 60s which is very typical for Central Texas in summer. The lower dew points means will decrease the difference between the air temperature and the feels like temperature. Unfortunately, we’re likely heading into the hottest week of the summer (so far). High temperatures all week long likely stay near 105° and we could get close to a record high on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, next Friday. In fact, we’re explicitly forecasting to tie or break a record high next Wednesday through next Friday.

Heat related illnesses and death are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action. For more on heat safety, tips, and resources visit Heat.gov

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.