Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 06.22.23

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Wok On Fire at 1708 East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in Killeen was closed due to quote “imminent health hazards: gross unsanitary conditions, (excessive insect presence leading to definitive

contamination risks), and upkeep/maintenance conditions.

According to the health department, the most recent score was a 94.

The closure resulted from a customer who complained about a roach in the center of some rice meal they had delivered.

According to the investigator, there were German/Asian cockroaches in multiple locations including a sandwich cooler with open and uncovered food.

The food had to be thrown away.

Apparently, the facility itself was in such a bad condition, even if the restaurant moves to a new location, the health department will not permit another food business to open until some serious upgrades are completed.

Little Tokyo at 2497 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, it needed a working thermometer in the walk-in cooler, soap and paper towels at the hand sink, and some items were left on the floor in the freezer.

Kim’s Diner at 2600 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 81.

According to the food safety worker, the following items were not kept cool enough, the sliced ham and turkey, the shredded lettuce, and the steak fingers.

The employees were not washing their hands properly.

Someone sprayed a chemical next to some raw chicken at the prep line.

This place needed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Chuy’s at 700 West Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.

Everyone raves about the jalapeño ranch dip.

Included in the menu favorites are the Tacos al Carbon, the Mexi-Cobb Salad on the lighter side, or the ‘Big As Yo Face’ burritos.

For those who are of age, the margaritas are muy bueno.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

