Registration for Project Apple Tree opens for students

File: Helping Hands Belton has opened up registration for its Project Apple Tree.
File: Helping Hands Belton has opened up registration for its Project Apple Tree.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Helping Hand Ministry has opened registration for its Project Apple Tree to students enrolled in Belton, Academy and Holland school districts.

The project will help families provide shoes, socks and backpacks for their child for $5 per child and up to $20 for a household.

Started by Jeannette Kelley, Project Apple Tree has served Belton ISD for over 20 years.

Families dealing with financial issues can reach out to the care ministry team for more information.

Registration can be done online at helpinghandsbelton.org/project-apple-tree.

