Temple Police Department celebrates National Take Your Dog to Work Day

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For K9 Officer John Nash of the Temple Police Department, every day is take your dog to work day.

When Nash first started at the TPD, he enjoyed going on patrol but had seen other officers with dogs.

He noticed how much more they got to do in their job as a result of being a K9 handler.

Having this in mind Nash worked his way to becoming a K9 handler.

Since becoming a K9 handler Nash and his K9 Zico have been able to assist more agencies than he did before.

“It’s made my job a whole lot more fun having him just because of the doors it opens for us to be able to work,” Nash said.

