Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple Police Department celebrates National Take Your Dog to Work Day

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For K9 Officer John Nash of the Temple Police Department, every day is take your dog to work day.

When Nash first started at the TPD, he enjoyed going on patrol but had seen other officers with dogs.

He noticed how much more they got to do in their job as a result of being a K9 handler.

Having this in mind Nash worked his way to becoming a K9 handler.

Since becoming a K9 handler Nash and his K9 Zico have been able to assist more agencies than he did before.

“It’s made my job a whole lot more fun having him just because of the doors it opens for us to be able to work,” Nash said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

FILE
Female inmate, 64, dies in Gatesville prison
National take your Dog to Work Day Temple PD
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning death of several students
Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch.
ERCOT issues a second weather watch for Texans as temperatures continue to rise