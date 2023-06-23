Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has statewide outages

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) systems are down across the state.

According to the DMV, all online and in-person vehicle-related services are affected. This includes county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores and title offices, vehicle dealerships and specialty license plate purchases.

All 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers will be closed today, Friday June 23, 2023, as a result of the outages.

The outage also applied to HEB registration locations.

