Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has statewide outages

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) systems are down across the state.

According to the DMV, all online and in-person vehicle-related services are affected. This includes county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores and title offices, vehicle dealerships and specialty license plate purchases.

All 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers will be closed today, Friday June 23, 2023, as a result of the outages.

The outage also applied to HEB registration locations.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 23, 2023
Good News Friday: June 23, 2023
Jason Hodges organizes benefit for Grayson Boggs' family
Former Wacoan back in town collecting donations to take back home to Perryton