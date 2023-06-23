Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice confirms two officers assaulted by inmate

Midday with Julie: 6.23.23 (A Segment)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, two officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Wynne Unit Thursday.

Robert Hurst, The Communications Officer for the TDCJ, confirmed the assault with KBTX. Hurst said both officers were treated at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and later released.

The inmate who assaulted the officers has been reassigned to another unit.

TDCJ did not identify the inmate or the officers involved or indicate if there will be new charges for the inmate.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Midday with Julie: 6.23.23 (A Segment)
File: The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each...
Fuzzy Friends Rescue raises over $7,000 for six pups duct taped inside a box
FILE GRAPHIC
Texas law enforcement bring anti-human trafficking expertise to Europe
File: New citizens
Central Texas College offers free citizenship classes