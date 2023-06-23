Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas law enforcement bring anti-human trafficking expertise to Europe

File: This comes amid concern in the BCS area about zip-ties found on trash cans
File: This comes amid concern in the BCS area about zip-ties found on trash cans
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge Gary Coley of the 74th District Court, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Elizabeth Buice and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Commander Kevin Turner partnered with Unbound Now, a global non-profit, to travel to Poland to bring their expertise in anti-human trafficking.

While there they worked to train police, prosecutors, corrections staff, border guards and social service providers on how to address the issue in their country.

Texas leaders were able to share their learnings from decades of effort in the “Together Against Human Trafficking” conference with Polish partners.

One of the topics from the training was how to build strong coalitions.

Judge Coley and Unbound Now CEO Susan Peters founded and co-chaired the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition in Waco. Leadership was passed this year to ADA Buice and Kristi Hayes, Unbound Now Waco Executive Director.

“It’s an exciting time,” Peters said. “This exchange trip in Poland is allowing our coalition to have an international reach. We believe that just as the coalition has fostered collaboration and expanded victim-centered care in our community, it can do so in communities across the world. I’m so thankful to Judge Coley and Liz Buice, both founding members of the coalition, for their leadership.”

Unbound Now thanked the Baylor Law School and City of Waco for sending commemorative items as a reflection of the work being done to fight human trafficking in the heart of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

File: New citizens
Central Texas College offers free citizenship classes
Marlin High School graduation ceremony
Marlin High School seniors finally walk the stage
FILE
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has statewide outages
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 23, 2023