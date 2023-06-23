Texas law enforcement bring anti-human trafficking expertise to Europe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge Gary Coley of the 74th District Court, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Elizabeth Buice and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Commander Kevin Turner partnered with Unbound Now, a global non-profit, to travel to Poland to bring their expertise in anti-human trafficking.

While there they worked to train police, prosecutors, corrections staff, border guards and social service providers on how to address the issue in their country.

Texas leaders were able to share their learnings from decades of effort in the “Together Against Human Trafficking” conference with Polish partners.

One of the topics from the training was how to build strong coalitions.

Judge Coley and Unbound Now CEO Susan Peters founded and co-chaired the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition in Waco. Leadership was passed this year to ADA Buice and Kristi Hayes, Unbound Now Waco Executive Director.

“It’s an exciting time,” Peters said. “This exchange trip in Poland is allowing our coalition to have an international reach. We believe that just as the coalition has fostered collaboration and expanded victim-centered care in our community, it can do so in communities across the world. I’m so thankful to Judge Coley and Liz Buice, both founding members of the coalition, for their leadership.”

Unbound Now thanked the Baylor Law School and City of Waco for sending commemorative items as a reflection of the work being done to fight human trafficking in the heart of Texas.

