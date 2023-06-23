‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate Thursday night after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as all 38 seniors finally walked the stage Thursday night to receive their diplomas, despite the majority of them being found ineligible to graduate just weeks prior.

“It was a great feeling,” Desmond Woodson, a Marlin High graduate, told KWTX. “Instead of just a couple of us graduating, we got everybody together to graduate, and it was a great feeling to do it with my class.”

It’s a feat that didn’t seem possible a month ago. In an audit on May 23, the district announced just five seniors were eligible to graduate, citing issues regarding grades and attendance.

Working with the TEA, superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson pushed back graduation so more students could become eligible.

“Our job is to be educators, and to not be punitive,” Dr. Darryl Henson, Marlin ISD’s superintendent, said. “And if we have to provide more students with opportunities to show success and demonstrate completion, then at Marlin ISD that’s what we’re going to do.”

But this wasn’t met without frustration from parents and students, some who say had no idea of their children’s ineligibility until just days beforehand.

“For this to have happened six days after the last day of school, it is bittersweet for him,” Brandolyn Jones, an outspoken Marlin High mom, told KWTX. “As his parents and his family, we’re just here to lift him up and keep him mentally healthy, emotionally healthy because we just want what is right.”

Jones’ son, Praiyer, was the senior class president and a decorated student athlete, but despite his high GPA and active involvement at school, he was also one of the initially ineligible to graduate.

But now, walking across the stage will all his peers, Praiyer says this feeling is even more bittersweet than he could have imagined.

“We’ve been through so much, and this just kinda brings us closer,” Praiyer Jones, a Marlin High graduate, said. “And being through all this, it’s bringing us closer.”

And as Jones heads off to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to throw shot put, high school diploma in hand, there’s one thing he’s learned from this situation.

“It kind of opened my eyes to being more independent, and vocal, and advocating for myself and not only myself, but for other people,” Jones said. “And just believing in what’s right.”

