Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two girls will be the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas & Miss Teen Texas

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two girls from Madison County will soon hit the road to compete for Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas the last week of June.

This is making pageant history.

Zailey Crocker and Maddey Hennesey are the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas.

This has taken a lot of dedication and hard work for the girls to get this far.

“It takes months and months of preparation,” Hennesey said.

“It takes a lot of training,” Crocker said. “I have a pageant coach. She is amazing. She tells me how to walk, how we need to stand, and how we need to talk in certain interviews which prepares me for times even in the real world.”

There will be four parts of the upcoming competition: Private Interview, Talent, Evening Gown, and fitness.

You can support these girls by being a local sponsor or by voting for them as “People’s Choice”. You can vote for Maddey here or Zailey here.

It’s $1 per vote with the Top 2 winners selected to compete as a Semi-Finalist (Top 12) on finals night. Voting will close Thursday night, June 29 at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

File: Helping Hands Belton has opened up registration for its Project Apple Tree.
Registration for Project Apple Tree opens for students
Marlin High graduation
Opal Lee in Waco
Opal Lee, the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ honored during visit to Waco
City of Waco declares June 22 as Opal Lee Day
FILE GRAPHIC: JAIL INMATE
Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice confirms two officers assaulted by inmate