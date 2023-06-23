Two girls will be the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas & Miss Teen Texas

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two girls from Madison County will soon hit the road to compete for Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas the last week of June.

This is making pageant history.

Zailey Crocker and Maddey Hennesey are the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas.

This has taken a lot of dedication and hard work for the girls to get this far.

“It takes months and months of preparation,” Hennesey said.

“It takes a lot of training,” Crocker said. “I have a pageant coach. She is amazing. She tells me how to walk, how we need to stand, and how we need to talk in certain interviews which prepares me for times even in the real world.”

There will be four parts of the upcoming competition: Private Interview, Talent, Evening Gown, and fitness.

You can support these girls by being a local sponsor or by voting for them as “People’s Choice”. You can vote for Maddey here or Zailey here.

It’s $1 per vote with the Top 2 winners selected to compete as a Semi-Finalist (Top 12) on finals night. Voting will close Thursday night, June 29 at midnight.

