Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin

Thorleifur Ulfarsson leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Austin after scoring two goals against the San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Dynamo (8-7-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (6-8-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -102, Houston +244, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Thorleifur Ulfarsson leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Austin after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin is 4-8-4 in Western Conference games. Jon Gallagher leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five. Austin has scored 21 goals.

The Dynamo are 6-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are fifth in the Western Conference with 24 goals led by Hector Herrera with three.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallagher has scored five goals with one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Herrera has three goals and five assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Alexander Ring (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Yankees begin 3-game series with the Rangers
Houston Astros
Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Astros
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big